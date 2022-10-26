Mikey, Lone Tree’s ‘very good boy,’ wants your vote

Mikey the dog serves Lone Tree. The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The city of Lone Tree is asking for votes to help it receive a $15,000 grant for best K-9 first responder.

Mikey the Lone Tree Facility Dog provides calming support for crime victims in Lone Tree. A recent post on Lone Tree’s Facebook page described Mikey as a very good boy.

“Mikey is a joy to all who get the chance to spend time with Lone Tree’s favorite four-legged gentleman,” the post said.

Community donations pay for Mikey’s food, health, and day-to-day care. Now the town and Mikey can earn a significant grant by voting for his furry face in a K9 competition hosted through Aftermath.

To vote for Mikey, visit this link and click “vote.”

Participants can vote once per day, per device, through Oct. 31.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 3.