DougCo plans to open 20 voter service, polling centers by Election Day

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County opened four voter service and polling centers Monday to help residents who need help voting. The county plans to open 20 centers by Election Day, Nov. 8.

The centers offer Douglas County residents the opportunity to vote in person, use an American Disabilities Act-accessible voting machine, or replace a ballot.

The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. All open locations are available here.

For DougCo residents who don’t need assistance, deliver mail-in ballots for free at one of the 21 convenient ballot drop box locations countywide .

The secure ballot drop boxes are available 24/7 until 7 p.m. Nov. 8. For votes to count, ballots must be submitted by 7 p.m. Nov. 8.