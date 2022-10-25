Road work causes major traffic delays in Lone Tree

Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The City of Lone Tree began its annual concrete panel replacement work, and warns drivers to expect traffic delays this week.

The concrete panel replacement work focuses on the westbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue between Oswego Street and Havana Street.

Until the end of the week, crews will work on the east-west center lane.

Westbound Lincoln Avenue is constrained to a single lane of through traffic from Oswego Street to Havana Street, 24 hours a day, for the week's duration.

Lone Tree officials advise all westbound motorists to take alternative routes into Lone Tree, including RidgeGate Parkway and E-470 for connections to Interstate 25.