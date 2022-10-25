5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a haunted hayride to an acrobatic performance.

Here are five events happening between Oct.24 and Oct.30 to consider adding to your calendar:

Haunted Hayride

6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at Stockton’s Plum Creek Stables, 7474 W. Titan Rd. in Highlands Ranch

The Haunted Hayride is a 30-minute spine-tingling family adventure with professional story-tellers narrating scary tales while traveling on a hayride down a spooky trail

Registration is required, and prices start at $16.

Fangtastic festival

12-3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

Families are invited to meet local businesses by trick-or-treating to each booth.

The event is free.

DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Castle Rock Police Department, 100 Perry Street in Castle Rock

The Castle Rock Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for its National Prescription Drug Take Back free event. CRPD will collect expired or unused medications for safe disposal.

For more information on the purpose of this national event, click here.

Trunk or Treat Off Mainstreet

2-6 p.m. Oct. 29 on Mainstreet, 19751 Mainstreet in Parker

Families are invited to trick-or-treat off Mainstreet for candy, goodies, and more while enjoying music and entertainment.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr

8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

This acrobatic performance features jaw-dropping aerial work in a story depicting how humans harnessed the power of the wind for thousands of years.