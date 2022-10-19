Highlands Ranch, CO

Outdoor fitness court grand opening includes prizes, exclusive facility preview

Natasha Lovato

Highlands Ranch Metro District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) This week’s grand opening of The Fitness Court will help expand access to free, high-quality workouts to inspire wellness.

The Fitness Court is an outdoor gym that encourages equitable access to exercise. The seven exercise stations allow people to use their body weight to get a complete workout. The Fitness Court was created for users over 14 years old and offers options to adapt for all fitness levels.

Users can also download the free Fitness Court App to enhance the outdoor gym into a digitally-supported wellness experience.

Tammy Tucker, the Metro District director of parks and recreation, is excited that the partnership will bring the outdoor workout area to Highlands Ranch.

“The Fitness Court will provide fun, convenient and affordable access to outdoor exercise while building community,” Tucker said.

Event details

The Highlands Ranch Metro District, UCHealth, and National Fitness Campaign will celebrate the opening of the outdoor Fitness Court from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1365 Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by station demonstrations, head-to-head challenges, and giveaways.

The Denver Nuggets Mascot, Rocky, and Colorado Avalanche Mascot, Bernie will also appear. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a free drawing for a chance to win a hockey stick signed by Gabriel Landeskog, a basketball signed by Michael Porter Jr., or a Rapids jersey.

