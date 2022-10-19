Cafe Rio makes its way to northern Douglas County

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Cafe Rio Mexican Grill just opened a new location in Greenwood Village, and plans to open another in December in Highlands Ranch.

Cafe Rio’s claim to fame is its customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats ideal for quick lunch breaks.

The new locations will feature popular items like the sweet pork burrito enchilada style, fire-grilled chicken salad with creamy tomatillo dressing, and a full menu of chef-inspired burritos, salads, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more.

Highlands Ranch will celebrate the grand opening of the new Cafe Rio location with fun games, meal giveaways, exclusive deals, and prizes.

Guests will have a chance to play Plinko and corn hole for chances to win a variety of prizes. Plus, the first 100 dine-in customers will receive free gifts and an additional 100 will receive a free meal.

“We’re thrilled to be opening two new locations in Colorado where we’ve been part of the greater Denver community for over 12 years,” said Steve Vaughan, chief executive officer of Cafe Rio.

The grand opening is from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 through Dec. 17 at 9215 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.