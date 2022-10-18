$40.2 million DougCo road extension now open

Douglas County officials commemorate the extension project with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Waterton Road extension from Rampart Range Road to U.S. 85 is now open to allow access from northwest Douglas County.

Douglas County Commissioners, members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company cut the road’s ceremonial ribbon Friday.

Financial investment

The $40.2 million project was built through a partnership with Sterling Ranch Development Company. Phase 2 was $25.8 million and fully funded by Sterling Ranch Development Company and the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board. Douglas County managed the construction project and funded Phase 1 at $14.4 million.

Inclusions of the Waterton Canyon extension

The roadway crosses a major wildlife corridor between the Pike National Forest and the Highland Ranch OSCA, and the project included five bridges designed for deer and elk crossing.

Douglas County’s 2040 Transportation Master Plan identified the need for this project to give those in Roxborough Village, Chatfield Farms, Roxborough Downs, River Canyon and Sterling Ranch an alternative other than Titan Road for access to U.S. 85.

The new extension is more than 5 miles long.