5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a town council meeting to a haunted house.

Here are five events happening between Oct.17 and Oct.23 to consider adding to your calendar:

Castle Rock Town Council Meeting

6-9 p.m. Oct. 18 virtually or at Town Hall, 100 N. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock

To view the meeting remotely, click here or tune in on Comcast Channel 22.

The council meeting agenda is available here.

Dry Bar Comedy Live

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at The PACE Center 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

The popular online series Dry Bar Comedy is coming to The PACE Center. The show will feature comedians Seth Toppetts, Sam Adams, Spence Roper, and Alex Velutto.

Tickets start at $34 and are available here.

Comedian Sam Adams performs for Dry Bar. Dry Bar Comedy

The Haunting Concert Hall

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Get into the Halloween mood with the Arapahoe Philharmonic as they perform Rachmaninoff’s "Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini", selections from Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique," Bernard Herrmann's “Psycho Suite”, and other eerily famous music.

Intermission will include a Halloween costume contest.

Tickets range from $12- $37.

The Haunted Forest

6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Rocky Heights Middle School Trail-head, 11033 Monarch Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

This weekend only, the gates of the Backcountry Wilderness Area Haunted Forest will open to reveal scary scenes. Guests 10 years old and older can discover what’s lurking behind every tree and bush in this three-quarter-mile creep through the woods.

Tickets range from $13- $23.

Outdoor Fest

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd. in Castle Rock

Outdoor Fest will feature Interactive outdoor activities all day including a rock-climbing wall, yoga in the courtyard, a snow globe photo station, a whiskey tasting, fire pits, tie-dye shirt station, and more. Plus, guests can participate in giveaways to win Loveland Ski Area passes.

This event is free to attend.