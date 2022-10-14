Castle Rock keeps its eyes on the pies

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) This year’s pie bake-off is open to all bakers from youth to adults to see who has the best pie in town.

The pie bake-off lets youth and adults compete in the fruit and non-fruit pie categories.

The adult division is for bakers over 16, while the youth division is for those under age 15.

Pies will be judged based on appearance, crust, filling, and overall flavor and taste by a panel and the public.

The entry fee for the pie competition is $30. But it’s free to volunteer to sample this year’s entries.

The first-, second-, and third-place winners will receive baskets of kitchen goodies.

The pie bake-off is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at The Millhouse at Philip S. Miller Park, 1381 W. Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock.