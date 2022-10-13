Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree to award $1,000 prize to one outstanding youth

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIUGk_0iY823up00
Dylan Daniels was selected by the Youth Commission as the 2021 Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree.City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The Lone Tree Youth Commission seeks to award the Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree Award to recognize outstanding achievements. The award will go to one youth in the community who demonstrates a commitment to community involvement and personal achievement.

The Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree Award provides an opportunity to showcase the talents and contributions of young people at an annual award presentation during a Lone Tree City Council meeting. The award winner will be recognized by the Mayor and City Council and receive a $1,0000 cash prize.

Applications are due by Oct. 17 and applicants will be notified of their status by Nov. 1. Selected applicants will move on to an interview with the selection committee before it chooses a winner.

Applicants must be enrolled in eighth through 12th grade and live within the Lone Tree city limits.

The award will be given to an applicant who has demonstrated recent leadership through community service or other outstanding accomplishments in academics, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, environment, sports and recreation, social action, or personal triumph. 

The applicant should exhibit strength of character, maturity, integrity and stability and must also demonstrate the potential to become a leader in their future career, in civic and community affairs, or both.

To view the rules and regulations or to apply, click here. 

natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

