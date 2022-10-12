11 DougCo Halloween events to enjoy this spooky season

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Halloween season is in full force across Douglas County with events to bring scares and smiles to DougCo residents. Halloween festivities span the county from Larkspur to Littleton to provide fun for adults, kids, or the whole family.

Larkspur

Jellystone Park has an October full of Halloween events for the entire family all day Oct. 14- 16, Oct. 21- 23, and Oct. 28- 30. 

Guests can join free activities like trick-or-treating, decoration contests, golf cart parade, hayrides, Halloween crafts, costume contests, a pumpkin patch and more. Event details are available here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449SRG_0iW9Su0100
Jellystone Park

Littleton

Occurring throughout October, Hole-O-Ween provides a fun experience for all visitors. Enjoy 18 Halloween-themed holes from 3- 9 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Colorado Journey Mini Golf, 5150 S. Windermere St. in Littleton.

Regular mini-golf admission applies, prices range from $4.75 to $11.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aMsV_0iW9Su0100
Colorado Journey Miniature Golf

Franktown

Castlewood Canyon will host the Kid’s Haunted Trail 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14- 15 at Castlewood Canyon State Park, 2989 S. Colorado 83 in Franktown.

Guests can experience the thrill of the canyon at night with spooky Halloween additions along the Nature Trail off the Canyon Point Parking Lot.

Guests can warm up at the hot chocolate station after the hike and learn about creepy critters that call Castlewood home including snakes, spiders, and other creepy crawlies. 

The Haunted Trail is free to all families with the inclusion of a $10 park pass to enter. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hANy5_0iW9Su0100
Castlewood Canyon State Park

Castle Rock

Castle Rock’s annual Spooktacular will celebrate all things Halloween from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Philip S. Miller Park, 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock.

Young trick-or-treaters are invited to join in on several children’s activities at this free event including carnival-style games, a fall photo display for selfies, a cake walk, and candy galore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBmRY_0iW9Su0100
The Town of Castle Rock

Castle Pines

Castle Pines has a whole lineup of Halloween fun for the rest of the month with a pumpkin race, drive-in movie, and fall festival. 

Castle Pines’ drive-in movie will take place from 5- 8 p.m. Oct. 21 within the Castle Pines Village Square, 360 Village Square Lane. “The Addams Family 2” will play at 6:30 p.m. and reservations are recommended due to parking availability limited to 30 cars, but picnic-style spots with blankets and chairs are also welcome.

Picnic-style spots are free, a drive-in spot costs $10.30 per vehicle. 

The Castle Pines Fall Fest will run from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Castle Pines Village Square and includes trick-or-treating, a fall photo booth, hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch, food, drinks, a pumpkin race, and more.

The Castle Pines Pumpkin Race will occur at 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines. The Pumpkin Race allows racers to design and create their own pumpkin race car to compete against other Castle Pines residents. Guests can either bring a decorated pumpkin assembled with wheels or purchase a pre-made racing kit.

Visit the City's event page for more information. 

Centennial

Candy lovers are welcome to participate in the Trick or Treat Trail from 3- 5 p.m. at deKoevend Park, 6301 S. University Blvd. in Centennial. The Trick or Treat Trail will feature vendors, candy, and ice cream from Sweet Cow Ice Cream. 

Tickets are $6 and are available for purchase here. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8ymk_0iW9Su0100
South Suburban Parks and Recreation

Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Mansion invites adult guests to enjoy spirits with the spirits from 6:30- 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 19, and 26 at the mansion, 9950 E Gateway Dr. in Highlands Ranch.

Each Wednesday guests ages 21 and up are invited to get into the Halloween mood with boozy drinks while exploring the history, mystery, and lore of the magnificent 19th-century Highlands Ranch Mansion. 

Tickets are required for $20 a person and include one free drink. A cash bar will be available with beer, wine, soda, and a signature cocktail.

Parker

Parker has a schedule full of Halloween activities this month including a hydro-pumpkin patch and a fright night.

The Pumpkin Patch Splash allows kids to bob for pumpkins from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at the Parker Recreation Center, 17301 E. Lincoln Dr. in Parker. 

Registration is recommended, and tickets that range from $24- $26 allows for each kid to bob for their chosen pumpkin and pick it for at-home carving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNq25_0iW9Su0100
The Town of Parker

Guests are welcome to join in a night of Halloween tricks and treats at the Fieldhouse Fright Night from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Parker Fieldhouse, 18700 E. Plaza Drive.

Kids will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat, play games, make their way through a monster museum, conquer the climbing wall, and can meet local first responders. Local vendors, crafts, and a costume contest will also make the night full of surprises.

Registration prices range from $12- $13 for kids, and parents or guardians are free. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQfvX_0iW9Su0100
The Town of Parker

