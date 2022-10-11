DougCo park loses trees due to weather; volunteers needed to replant more

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Between the May 2022 snowstorm and summer drought, DougCo parks took a hit and volunteers will be rewarded for helping replace trees.

The parks department needs 30 volunteers to help plant trees from 9 a.m. to noon. on Oct. 22 at Bayou Gulch Regional Park, 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd. in Parker.

All volunteers will receive brief training on how to successfully plant a tree before the work begins and volunteers will receive a t-shirt, water bottle, bag, sunscreen, and lip balm.

Volunteers will help plant five trees. The work includes digging holes, removing protective covering, placing trees, burying, mulching, watering, and staking the trees.

Morgan Morehart, volunteer program coordinator, said the department chose Bayou Gulch for the project because it lost trees to extreme weather a needs shade trees to create a picturesque park.

“The trees that were selected for the area are Redpointe Maples. They will provide much-needed shade for both the playground and the athletic fields nearby and have a brilliant red color in the fall,” Morehart said.

Morehart said the community supports volunteer work, and The Parks and Trails Department will schedule three large community events per calendar year to help meet the community’s desire to give back.

Community members can find two volunteer opportunities each week at douglasvolunteers.com . These projects are for up to 10 people and range from simple park cleanups to landscape bed mulching. The Parks Volunteer Program can accommodate volunteer requests, and Morehart encourages residents to reach out if they are interested in group, corporate, or individual volunteer opportunities.

“The hope is to build a permanent program that is mutually beneficial for both the citizens and the county. We believe that the community is excited to give back to the parks and trails that they have enjoyed for so long and to help create a sense of ownership and pride in the parks,” she said.