DougCo park loses trees due to weather; volunteers needed to replant more

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmml7_0iV5TLeO00
Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Between the May 2022 snowstorm and summer drought, DougCo parks took a hit and volunteers will be rewarded for helping replace trees.

The parks department needs 30 volunteers to help plant trees from 9 a.m. to noon. on Oct. 22 at Bayou Gulch Regional Park, 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd. in Parker.

All volunteers will receive brief training on how to successfully plant a tree before the work begins and volunteers will receive a t-shirt, water bottle, bag, sunscreen, and lip balm.

Volunteers will help plant five trees. The work includes digging holes, removing protective covering, placing trees, burying, mulching, watering, and staking the trees.

Morgan Morehart, volunteer program coordinator, said the department chose Bayou Gulch for the project because it lost trees to extreme weather a needs shade trees to create a picturesque park.

“The trees that were selected for the area are Redpointe Maples. They will provide much-needed shade for both the playground and the athletic fields nearby and have a brilliant red color in the fall,” Morehart said.

Morehart said the community supports volunteer work, and The Parks and Trails Department will schedule three large community events per calendar year to help meet the community’s desire to give back.

Community members can find two volunteer opportunities each week at douglasvolunteers.com. These projects are for up to 10 people and range from simple park cleanups to landscape bed mulching. The Parks Volunteer Program can accommodate volunteer requests, and Morehart encourages residents to reach out if they are interested in group, corporate, or individual volunteer opportunities.

“The hope is to build a permanent program that is mutually beneficial for both the citizens and the county.  We believe that the community is excited to give back to the parks and trails that they have enjoyed for so long and to help create a sense of ownership and pride in the parks,” she said. 

Individuals and groups of all ages and abilities can help plant trees at Bayou Gulch, but registration is required. To participate, submit a volunteer application on or before 5 p.m. Oct. 20 here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# volunteer work# tree planting# bayou gulch park# parker# douglas county volunteer progr

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
605 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree to award $1,000 prize to one outstanding youth

Dylan Daniels was selected by the Youth Commission as the 2021 Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree.City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Lone Tree Youth Commission seeks to award the Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree Award to recognize outstanding achievements. The award will go to one youth in the community who demonstrates a commitment to community involvement and personal achievement.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Five candidates battle over three Parker Town Council seats

(Parker, Colo.) Parker voters will choose between five candidates for three town council seats in November. Three of the five candidates seeking the four-year terms are incumbents.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

11 DougCo Halloween events to enjoy this spooky season

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Halloween season is in full force across Douglas County with events to bring scares and smiles to DougCo residents. Halloween festivities span the county from Larkspur to Littleton to provide fun for adults, kids, or the whole family.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a classical music performance to a wine festival. Here are five events happening between Oct.10 and Oct.16 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker’s pothole reporting tool helps with same-day fixes

(Parker, Colo.) The Town of Parker's Streets Division wants to repair roads before the winter season, and residents can help. Residents can use the report a pothole tool on all town-maintained roadways.

Read full story
Parker, CO

South Metro Fire Rescue needs volunteers for ultrasound practice

A South Metro paramedic practices using ultrasound on a volunteer.South Metro Fire Rescue. (Parker, Colo.) South Metro Fire Rescue uses technology to save lives and needs volunteers for a day of ultrasound training.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Resident input needed for Crowfoot Valley Road expansion

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock officials want residents to provide feedback to ensure the success of plans to widen Crowfoot Valley Road. The city needs to widen the road to meet increased traffic volumes and make travel safer and more efficient. The widening will occur along Crowfoot between Knobcone Drive and Macanta Boulevard and will begin summer 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents invited to design the state’s next license plate

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents are invited to participate in a statewide contest to honor Colorado’s 150th anniversary with a commemorative license plate. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Historic Colorado Contest, a license plate design contest to prepare for Colorado’s sesquicentennial anniversary in 2026.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Economic Development Collaborative works to attract jobs to DougCo

DougCo officials memorialize the Economic Development Collaborative.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County signed the Economic Development Collaborative Memorandum of Understanding to focus on bolstering jobs and the county-wide economy.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker Porch Parade piques Halloween enthusiasm

A 2021 Parker Porch Parade contestant.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The Halloween Porch Parade decorating contest is back for a second year with new categories and prizes.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree voters get chance to approve internet service

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A 2021 survey determined Douglas County needed broadband services and now Lone Tree voters can vote on the topic. Senate Bill 152, introduced in 2005, prevents city and county governments from using public resources to provide broadband internet. But the bill also lets voters opt-out.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a ghost tour to candidate forums. Here are six events happening between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

As drought persists in Northern DougCo, area remains under restrictions

One of the water reserves for the Centennial Water and Sanitation District.Centennial Water and Sanitation District. (Douglas County Colo.) While hopes that the late summer cold-fronts would ease drought conditions, numbers show drought persists in Northern DougCo.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo works to ensure voter readiness

(Douglas County, Colo.) With deadlines to vote right around the corner, and DougCo wants to make the process as easy as possible for residents. If you are a registered voter in Douglas County, expect to receive your ballot by mail the week of Oct. 17.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo officials update Wildfire Protection Plan

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners recently updated the Wildfire Protection Plan and encourages community involvement to prepare before disaster strikes. The Protection Plan states wildfire is the number one natural hazard in Douglas County, and the document works as a strategy to identify actions both county officials and citizens can take to reduce the risk of wildfires. The document encourages everyone to do their part.

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

Nine students named to inaugural Parker Youth Commission, agenda set

Members of the 2022 Parker Youth Commission alongside town officials.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) Nine Parker high schoolers will serve on the town’s Youth Commission and they are ready to spark a positive difference in their community.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Grammy award winner set to perform in Lone Tree

Tia Carrere and her Grammy award.Creative PR Inc. (Lone Tree, Colo.)Grammy winner Tia Carrere will bring her Hawaiian musical stylings to Northern Douglas County with a tour stop in Lone Tree.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week

Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock.Tribe at Riverwalk. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from the final wine walk of the season to a women of country music concert.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy