5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a classical music performance to a wine festival.

Here are five events happening between Oct.10 and Oct.16 to consider adding to your calendar:

Classical music series

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9500 E. Gateway Drive in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Cultural Affairs Association is proud to present the first evening of a three-part classical music series in the solarium at The Highlands Ranch Historic Mansion. Each evening also includes free self-guided mansion tours.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdmNH_0iUgLY0m00
Highlands Ranch Community Association

Castle Pines City Council study session and meeting

5:30- 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11 online or at the Douglas County Library, 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines

Residents are invited to attend the study session and meeting in person or online and will have the opportunity to provide public comment. 

A link to the meetings will be provided after registration.

Fall Festival featuring creepy crawlies around the rock

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

Guests are welcome to experience over 30 local vendors, games, a free photo booth, a caricature artist, henna tattoos, and candy for trick-or-treaters. Plus, the Douglas Land Conservancy will join in on the fun with an educational, Halloween-themed animal booth for guests to meet and learn about creepy crawlies around the rock like snakes, spiders, toads, owls, and roaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzuDO_0iUgLY0m00
The Town of Castle Rock

Fall Festival at Schweiger Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct.15 at Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana St. in Lone Tree

Consider celebrating the fall season in Lone Tree at the historic Schweiger Ranch. This free festival will feature a pumpkin patch, marshmallow roasting, storytelling, a petting zoo, crafting, history, carriage rides, food trucks, vendors, live music and more.

Pre-registration is required for the carriage rides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIF2t_0iUgLY0m00
Schweiger Ranch

Parker Uncorked

1-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Vehicle Vault Parker, 18301 Lincoln Meadows Pkwy.

This wine festival fundraiser will benefit the Rotary Club of Parker while guests enjoy unlimited wine tasting among an automotive museum housing an iconic, rare, and exotic car collection. Guests will also get to enjoy food trucks and a magic show or two by Magician Dick Steiner.

Tickets range from $89- $125 or $30 for designated drivers. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38P7NJ_0iUgLY0m00
The Town of Parker

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# things to do this week# douglas county# events this week# family friendly# fall events

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
607 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock keeps its eyes on the pies

(Castle Rock, Colo.) This year’s pie bake-off is open to all bakers from youth to adults to see who has the best pie in town. The pie bake-off lets youth and adults compete in the fruit and non-fruit pie categories.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree to award $1,000 prize to one outstanding youth

Dylan Daniels was selected by the Youth Commission as the 2021 Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree.City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Lone Tree Youth Commission seeks to award the Outstanding Youth of Lone Tree Award to recognize outstanding achievements. The award will go to one youth in the community who demonstrates a commitment to community involvement and personal achievement.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Five candidates battle over three Parker Town Council seats

(Parker, Colo.) Parker voters will choose between five candidates for three town council seats in November. Three of the five candidates seeking the four-year terms are incumbents.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

11 DougCo Halloween events to enjoy this spooky season

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Halloween season is in full force across Douglas County with events to bring scares and smiles to DougCo residents. Halloween festivities span the county from Larkspur to Littleton to provide fun for adults, kids, or the whole family.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo park loses trees due to weather; volunteers needed to replant more

(Parker, Colo.) Between the May 2022 snowstorm and summer drought, DougCo parks took a hit and volunteers will be rewarded for helping replace trees. The parks department needs 30 volunteers to help plant trees from 9 a.m. to noon. on Oct. 22 at Bayou Gulch Regional Park, 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd. in Parker.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker’s pothole reporting tool helps with same-day fixes

(Parker, Colo.) The Town of Parker's Streets Division wants to repair roads before the winter season, and residents can help. Residents can use the report a pothole tool on all town-maintained roadways.

Read full story
Parker, CO

South Metro Fire Rescue needs volunteers for ultrasound practice

A South Metro paramedic practices using ultrasound on a volunteer.South Metro Fire Rescue. (Parker, Colo.) South Metro Fire Rescue uses technology to save lives and needs volunteers for a day of ultrasound training.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Resident input needed for Crowfoot Valley Road expansion

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock officials want residents to provide feedback to ensure the success of plans to widen Crowfoot Valley Road. The city needs to widen the road to meet increased traffic volumes and make travel safer and more efficient. The widening will occur along Crowfoot between Knobcone Drive and Macanta Boulevard and will begin summer 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents invited to design the state’s next license plate

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents are invited to participate in a statewide contest to honor Colorado’s 150th anniversary with a commemorative license plate. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Historic Colorado Contest, a license plate design contest to prepare for Colorado’s sesquicentennial anniversary in 2026.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Economic Development Collaborative works to attract jobs to DougCo

DougCo officials memorialize the Economic Development Collaborative.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County signed the Economic Development Collaborative Memorandum of Understanding to focus on bolstering jobs and the county-wide economy.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker Porch Parade piques Halloween enthusiasm

A 2021 Parker Porch Parade contestant.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The Halloween Porch Parade decorating contest is back for a second year with new categories and prizes.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree voters get chance to approve internet service

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A 2021 survey determined Douglas County needed broadband services and now Lone Tree voters can vote on the topic. Senate Bill 152, introduced in 2005, prevents city and county governments from using public resources to provide broadband internet. But the bill also lets voters opt-out.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a ghost tour to candidate forums. Here are six events happening between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

As drought persists in Northern DougCo, area remains under restrictions

One of the water reserves for the Centennial Water and Sanitation District.Centennial Water and Sanitation District. (Douglas County Colo.) While hopes that the late summer cold-fronts would ease drought conditions, numbers show drought persists in Northern DougCo.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo works to ensure voter readiness

(Douglas County, Colo.) With deadlines to vote right around the corner, and DougCo wants to make the process as easy as possible for residents. If you are a registered voter in Douglas County, expect to receive your ballot by mail the week of Oct. 17.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo officials update Wildfire Protection Plan

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners recently updated the Wildfire Protection Plan and encourages community involvement to prepare before disaster strikes. The Protection Plan states wildfire is the number one natural hazard in Douglas County, and the document works as a strategy to identify actions both county officials and citizens can take to reduce the risk of wildfires. The document encourages everyone to do their part.

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

Nine students named to inaugural Parker Youth Commission, agenda set

Members of the 2022 Parker Youth Commission alongside town officials.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) Nine Parker high schoolers will serve on the town’s Youth Commission and they are ready to spark a positive difference in their community.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Grammy award winner set to perform in Lone Tree

Tia Carrere and her Grammy award.Creative PR Inc. (Lone Tree, Colo.)Grammy winner Tia Carrere will bring her Hawaiian musical stylings to Northern Douglas County with a tour stop in Lone Tree.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week

Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock.Tribe at Riverwalk. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy