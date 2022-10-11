5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a classical music performance to a wine festival.

Here are five events happening between Oct.10 and Oct.16 to consider adding to your calendar:

Classical music series

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9500 E. Gateway Drive in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Cultural Affairs Association is proud to present the first evening of a three-part classical music series in the solarium at The Highlands Ranch Historic Mansion. Each evening also includes free self-guided mansion tours.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Castle Pines City Council study session and meeting

5:30- 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11 online or at the Douglas County Library, 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines

Residents are invited to attend the study session and meeting in person or online and will have the opportunity to provide public comment.

A link to the meetings will be provided after registration.

Fall Festival featuring creepy crawlies around the rock

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

Guests are welcome to experience over 30 local vendors, games, a free photo booth, a caricature artist, henna tattoos, and candy for trick-or-treaters. Plus, the Douglas Land Conservancy will join in on the fun with an educational , Halloween-themed animal booth for guests to meet and learn about creepy crawlies around the rock like snakes, spiders, toads, owls, and roaches.

Fall Festival at Schweiger Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct.15 at Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S. Havana St. in Lone Tree

Consider celebrating the fall season in Lone Tree at the historic Schweiger Ranch. This free festival will feature a pumpkin patch, marshmallow roasting, storytelling, a petting zoo, crafting, history, carriage rides, food trucks, vendors, live music and more.

Pre-registration is required for the carriage rides.

Schweiger Ranch

Parker Uncorked

1-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Vehicle Vault Parker, 18301 Lincoln Meadows Pkwy.

This wine festival fundraiser will benefit the Rotary Club of Parker while guests enjoy unlimited wine tasting among an automotive museum housing an iconic, rare, and exotic car collection. Guests will also get to enjoy food trucks and a magic show or two by Magician Dick Steiner.

Tickets range from $89- $125 or $30 for designated drivers.