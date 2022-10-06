Resident input needed for Crowfoot Valley Road expansion

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock officials want residents to provide feedback to ensure the success of plans to widen Crowfoot Valley Road.

The city needs to widen the road to meet increased traffic volumes and make travel safer and more efficient. The widening will occur along Crowfoot between Knobcone Drive and Macanta Boulevard and will begin summer 2023.

This section of Crowfoot Valley Road is a two-lane, asphalt roadway with portions in the Town of Castle Rock and in Douglas County.

The current design for the Crowfoot Valley Road project includes wider and taller roadway medians to encourage slower driving speeds. The plan also includes two through lanes in both directions, dedicated left- and right-turn lanes at intersections, on-street bike lanes, a traffic signal at Sapphire Pointe Boulevard, and sidewalk installation on Crowfoot Valley Road, from Knobcone Drive to Macanta Boulevard.

Residents can join town officials and learn more about the project and provide feedback at the Crowfoot Valley Road widening project open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Fire Station 155, 3833 Crowfoot Valley Road in Castle Rock.

There’s no formal presentation planned. In true open house form, guests are invited to stop by anytime during the timeframe.