Economic Development Collaborative works to attract jobs to DougCo

Natasha Lovato

DougCo officials memorialize the Economic Development Collaborative.Douglas County Colorado

NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County signed the Economic Development Collaborative Memorandum of Understanding to focus on bolstering jobs and the county-wide economy. 

The seven partner agencies within DougCo who signed the collaborative include the Town of Castle Rock, the City of Castle Pines, the City of Lone Tree, Douglas County, Highlands Ranch Metro District, the Town of Larkspur, and the Town of Parker. 

The seven representatives, one from each entity, will meet quarterly to guide programs and make recommendations to the Board of Douglas County Commissioners.

The goal of the collaboration is to attract and retain businesses that produce goods and services for a statewide, national, or international market thus resulting in a positive local economic impact.

The Collaborative will actively engage and educate regional and national site selectors, brokers, developers, and business leaders to promote the economic vitality of Douglas County and local business opportunities.

The Douglas County Economic Development Profile shows upward trends in DougCo’s economy with job opportunities increasing by 2.2% in 2021 and DougCo officials plan to increase the momentum even more with the collaborative. 

The next step for seven DougCo agencies is to create a more expansive advisory committee to implement the programs of the Collaborative. 

The advisory committee will involve other DougCo entities from the Douglas County School District, Castle Rock Economic Development Corporation, Douglas County Libraries, Denver South, Northwest Douglas County Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, and more. 

