Parker Porch Parade piques Halloween enthusiasm

A 2021 Parker Porch Parade contestant. The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Halloween Porch Parade decorating contest is back for a second year with new categories and prizes.

Parker residents can celebrate the spirit of Halloween by decorating front porches, yards, windows, doors, patios, or balconies.

This year’s categories

• Spooktacular — The winner in this category will win a prize for the scariest decor.

• Best Decorated Windows, Doors, Patios, and Balconies — This category allows for townhome or apartment residents to participate in the porch parade and encourages low-budget, imaginative decorating.

• Too Cute to Spook — Halloween decor doesn’t have to be scary. This category is for the best kid-friendly or fall décor display.

All entries will also be entered into

• The Elected Choice Award — voted on by the mayor and Town Council

• The People’s Choice Award — voted by the community on the Town Facebook Page between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31

A 2021 porch parade contestant brings a spooky pirate theme to Parker. The Town of Parker

Enter the Porch Parade

Contestants must live within town boundaries and submit an online entry form with a photo by 8 a.m. Oct. 24.

Winners in the three themed categories and the Elected Choice winner will receive a gift basket and a winner yard sign. The winner of the People’s Choice award will receive a winner yard sign.

Once the entry deadline has closed, the town will produce a virtual map of all registered porches, so community members can enjoy the decor in a self-walk or drive tour.

Visit ParkerOnline.org/PorchParade for complete contest rules and to submit an entry.