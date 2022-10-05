Parker, CO

Parker Porch Parade piques Halloween enthusiasm

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGVhK_0iNC71Ee00
A 2021 Parker Porch Parade contestant.The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Halloween Porch Parade decorating contest is back for a second year with new categories and prizes.

Parker residents can celebrate the spirit of Halloween by decorating front porches, yards, windows, doors, patios, or balconies.

This year’s categories 

• Spooktacular — The winner in this category will win a prize for the scariest decor.

• Best Decorated Windows, Doors, Patios, and Balconies — This category allows for townhome or apartment residents to participate in the porch parade and encourages low-budget, imaginative decorating.

• Too Cute to Spook — Halloween decor doesn’t have to be scary. This category is for the best kid-friendly or fall décor display.

All entries will also be entered into 

• The Elected Choice Award — voted on by the mayor and Town Council

• The People’s Choice Award — voted by the community on the Town Facebook Page between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiI0F_0iNC71Ee00
A 2021 porch parade contestant brings a spooky pirate theme to Parker.The Town of Parker

Enter the Porch Parade

Contestants must live within town boundaries and submit an online entry form with a photo by 8 a.m. Oct. 24.

Winners in the three themed categories and the Elected Choice winner will receive a gift basket and a winner yard sign. The winner of the People’s Choice award will receive a winner yard sign.  

Once the entry deadline has closed, the town will produce a virtual map of all registered porches, so community members can enjoy the decor in a self-walk or drive tour.

Visit ParkerOnline.org/PorchParade for complete contest rules and to submit an entry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parker porch parade# halloween decorating contest# halloween# douglas county halloween# best halloween decor

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
600 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Parker, CO

South Metro Fire Rescue needs volunteers for ultrasound practice

A South Metro paramedic practices using ultrasound on a volunteer.South Metro Fire Rescue. (Parker, Colo.) South Metro Fire Rescue uses technology to save lives and needs volunteers for a day of ultrasound training.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Resident input needed for Crowfoot Valley Road expansion

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock officials want residents to provide feedback to ensure the success of plans to widen Crowfoot Valley Road. The city needs to widen the road to meet increased traffic volumes and make travel safer and more efficient. The widening will occur along Crowfoot between Knobcone Drive and Macanta Boulevard and will begin summer 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents invited to design the state’s next license plate

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents are invited to participate in a statewide contest to honor Colorado’s 150th anniversary with a commemorative license plate. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Historic Colorado Contest, a license plate design contest to prepare for Colorado’s sesquicentennial anniversary in 2026.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Economic Development Collaborative works to attract jobs to DougCo

DougCo officials memorialize the Economic Development Collaborative.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County signed the Economic Development Collaborative Memorandum of Understanding to focus on bolstering jobs and the county-wide economy.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree voters get chance to approve internet service

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A 2021 survey determined Douglas County needed broadband services and now Lone Tree voters can vote on the topic. Senate Bill 152, introduced in 2005, prevents city and county governments from using public resources to provide broadband internet. But the bill also lets voters opt-out.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a ghost tour to candidate forums. Here are six events happening between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

As drought persists in Northern DougCo, area remains under restrictions

One of the water reserves for the Centennial Water and Sanitation District.Centennial Water and Sanitation District. (Douglas County Colo.) While hopes that the late summer cold-fronts would ease drought conditions, numbers show drought persists in Northern DougCo.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo works to ensure voter readiness

(Douglas County, Colo.) With deadlines to vote right around the corner, and DougCo wants to make the process as easy as possible for residents. If you are a registered voter in Douglas County, expect to receive your ballot by mail the week of Oct. 17.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo officials update Wildfire Protection Plan

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners recently updated the Wildfire Protection Plan and encourages community involvement to prepare before disaster strikes. The Protection Plan states wildfire is the number one natural hazard in Douglas County, and the document works as a strategy to identify actions both county officials and citizens can take to reduce the risk of wildfires. The document encourages everyone to do their part.

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

Nine students named to inaugural Parker Youth Commission, agenda set

Members of the 2022 Parker Youth Commission alongside town officials.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) Nine Parker high schoolers will serve on the town’s Youth Commission and they are ready to spark a positive difference in their community.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Grammy award winner set to perform in Lone Tree

Tia Carrere and her Grammy award.Creative PR Inc. (Lone Tree, Colo.)Grammy winner Tia Carrere will bring her Hawaiian musical stylings to Northern Douglas County with a tour stop in Lone Tree.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week

Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock.Tribe at Riverwalk. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from the final wine walk of the season to a women of country music concert.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock officials seek community feedback on road improvement project

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock plans to improve Fifth Street, from Gilbert Street to Founders Parkway and Ridge Road, and seeks community feedback. The project’s plan to improve safety for the traveling public, reduce congestion, and increase pedestrian access to expand the walkability of downtown.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growth

Traffic congestion in Lone Tree.The City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree officials believe regional growth will worsen safety and congestion issues. To help mitigate expected population growth, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project will help address safety and mobility needs for Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange.

Read full story
4 comments
Parker, CO

4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this season

(Douglas County, Colo.) As leaves change and temperatures drop, DougCo residents can enjoy pumpkins and hot apple cider at fall festivals across the county. Here are four fall fests to explore this fall in Parker, Larkspur, Castle Rock, and Lone Tree.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Repairs close Wolfensberger Road near downtown Castle Rock

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Town started road repair work yesterday that will close a portion of Wolfensberger Road near Downtown Castle Rock. The closure on Wolfensberger is between Caprice Drive and Prairie Hawk Drive and is expected to last for the next four to six weeks.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a mental health resource fair to a week-long fall fest. Here are five events happening between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy