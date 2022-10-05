Parker Porch Parade piques Halloween enthusiasm

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver
(Parker, Colo.) The Halloween Porch Parade decorating contest is back for a second year with new categories and prizes.
Parker residents can celebrate the spirit of Halloween by decorating front porches, yards, windows, doors, patios, or balconies.
This year’s categories
• Spooktacular — The winner in this category will win a prize for the scariest decor.
• Best Decorated Windows, Doors, Patios, and Balconies — This category allows for townhome or apartment residents to participate in the porch parade and encourages low-budget, imaginative decorating.
• Too Cute to Spook — Halloween decor doesn’t have to be scary. This category is for the best kid-friendly or fall décor display.
All entries will also be entered into
• The Elected Choice Award — voted on by the mayor and Town Council
• The People’s Choice Award — voted by the community on the Town Facebook Page between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31
Enter the Porch Parade
Contestants must live within town boundaries and submit an online entry form with a photo by 8 a.m. Oct. 24.
Winners in the three themed categories and the Elected Choice winner will receive a gift basket and a winner yard sign. The winner of the People’s Choice award will receive a winner yard sign.
Once the entry deadline has closed, the town will produce a virtual map of all registered porches, so community members can enjoy the decor in a self-walk or drive tour.
Visit ParkerOnline.org/PorchParade for complete contest rules and to submit an entry.
