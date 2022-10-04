Lone Tree voters get chance to approve internet service

The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) A 2021 survey determined Douglas County needed broadband services and now Lone Tree voters can vote on the topic.

Senate Bill 152, introduced in 2005, prevents city and county governments from using public resources to provide broadband internet. But the bill also lets voters opt-out.

What does opting out of SB-152 mean for voters?

This means Lone Tree residents can opt out of SB-152 to allow the local government and provide or improve high-speed broadband internet services for the community.

Douglas County hired HR Green to conduct a countywide study about broadband needs.

“The study and analysis, completed in March 2022, found there is a meaningful, unmet need for improved broadband in Douglas County,” Lone Tree’s website states .

Will this ballot measure increase taxes?

The ballot measure that allows voters to opt out of SB-152 will not increase taxes. By opting out, the City of Lone Tree then can seek grants and use allocated funding to help provide broadband services.

Lone Tree’s website describes multiple federal and state grant programs with funding available specifically for broadband services and currently, Douglas County allocated $8 million of federal grant funds toward broadband improvements.

Other DougCo municipalities add opt-out ballot measure

Lone Tree’s vote is part of a coordinated effort among Douglas County, the City of Castle Pines, and Lone Tree.

Parker voters approved an SB-152 exemption in 2019.