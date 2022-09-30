As drought persists in Northern DougCo, area remains under restrictions

One of the water reserves for the Centennial Water and Sanitation District. Centennial Water and Sanitation District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County Colo.) While hopes that the late summer cold-fronts would ease drought conditions, numbers show drought persists in Northern DougCo.

The Centennial Water service area announced it is in Stage 1 Drought Restrictions. This includes the areas of Highlands Ranch, Solstice, and Northern Douglas County Water and Sanitation District.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, Highlands Ranch remain under abnormally dry conditions.

Centennial Water shared that its reservoirs are holding steady at 38% capacity, but the percentage is the lowest it’s been for September in 10 years. Records of the past 10 Septembers hold an average percentage at 44% capacity.

“We ask customers to please continue to be diligent and stick to the two-day watering schedule this last month of the irrigation season,” Centennial Water said.

Centennial Water believes that the two-day watering schedule is sufficient as cooler weather returns to the forecast.

Cooler nighttime temperatures combined with shorter days reduce landscape watering needs from summer’s peak demand.

If residents within Northern DougCo can follow the drought schedule, it will help maintain the water reserve’s levels.