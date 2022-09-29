DougCo officials update Wildfire Protection Plan

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners recently updated the Wildfire Protection Plan and encourages community involvement to prepare before disaster strikes.

The Protection Plan states wildfire is the number one natural hazard in Douglas County, and the document works as a strategy to identify actions both county officials and citizens can take to reduce the risk of wildfires. The document encourages everyone to do their part.

The recent updates consist of 135 pages of key county-wide plans, wildfire hazard assessments, identifications of communities at risk, and recommendations on how communities can reduce their risk of wildfire.

Upcoming training for wildfire preparedness will also occur. At 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1, the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a full-scale wildfire exercise near Franktown. The exercise will simulate a fast-moving fire on Colorado 83 and 86.

Homeowners from Franktown area HOAs will participate in an evacuation drill, and individuals are encouraged to use the exercise to: