Grammy award winner set to perform in Lone Tree

Tia Carrere and her Grammy award. Creative PR Inc.

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Grammy winner Tia Carrere will bring her Hawaiian musical stylings to Northern Douglas County with a tour stop in Lone Tree.

The Oct. 2 show will feature music Carrere hopes will win a third Grammy. The song, Colors in Harmony, played by Carrere and Musician Daniel Ho, is performed in five languages and focuses on cultural unity.

Uncle George Kahumoku Jr. and Tia Carrere perform for the Masters of Hawaiian Music. Lone Tree Arts Center

“We’ve all been so locked up and separated for so long, I’m so excited to get out and share the aloha spirit onstage with my childhood friend Daniel Ho and Uncle George Kahumoku Jr. whom I’ve known for years through Daniel,” Carrere said.

“It’s like I get to go home to Hawaii when I perform with them.”

Aside from her Grammy wins, Carrere is an actress known for her roles in “Wayne’s World,” “True Lies,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “Lilo and Stitch,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and more.

Carrere also stars in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, “A Big Family Christmas,” out Dec. 2 and a comedy called “Easter Sunday” available now on Amazon Prime.

The Easter Sunday movie poster. Creative PR Inc.

“Although I’m mostly known for my acting, with acting I’m putting on someone else’s words, clothing, and life. With singing I believe it’s all about putting your souls into sound,” Carrere said.