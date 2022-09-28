Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week

Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock. Tribe at Riverwalk

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.

Restaurants include local favorites like Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church, Dos Amigos, Block and Bottle, Glacier Ice Cream and Gelato, Pegasus, Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co., and more.

Rosemary parmesan fries from Block and Bottle. Block and Bottle

Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, foodies and families alike can enjoy specialty offerings for dine-in or pickup.

Downtown Castle Rock Office Manager Birgit Braehler said the town is excited to bring restaurant week to Castle Rock and hopes as many guests as possible will enjoy this year’s specials.

“We plan to have Restaurant Week once a year in October,” she said.