5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from the final wine walk of the season to a women of country music concert.

Here are five events happening between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 to consider adding to your calendar:

Downtown Parker Wine Walk

4:30- 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Chamber of Commerce, 19751 E Mainstreet Unit R16 in Downtown Parker

Enjoy the final Wine Walk of the season. Guests are welcome to pick up their $25 keepsake glass at the Chamber of Commerce headquarters before enjoying a wine tasting down Mainstreet while visiting dozens of merchants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38P7NJ_0iBE9RM100
Parker Chamber of Commerce

Katie Deal performs Wildflowers: The Women of Country Music

8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Katie Deal takes the stage to sing songs by country favorites like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Crystal Gayle, and more. 

Ticket prices range from $35- $45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYXxK_0iBE9RM100
Lone Tree Arts Center

Breast cancer survivors’ yoga

10- 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Southridge Recreation Center Auditorium, 4800 McArthur Ranch Dr. in Highlands Ranch

To start off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, UCHealth will host an informative yoga session on nutrition and cancer prevention.

Following the presentation by Dr. Jodi Widner and Dietitian Gia Rabito, guests can participate in a cancer recovery-focused yoga flow class.

The event is open to people with breast cancer, survivors of breast cancer, those who know someone with breast cancer, and those wanting to be advocates.  

Attendees will receive a special yoga-themed gift from UCHealth and free samples from Vibe Foods.

Guests should bring their own yoga mats or towels. Pre-registration is required, and tickets cost $7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRTwq_0iBE9RM100
UC Health

Inclusive family fun day

10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at The Millhouse, 1375 W Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock

Developmental Pathways will host a day of family fun enriched with learning and inclusive play for children of all abilities in the community. Activities include music and movement, sensory play, adapted art, motor play, inclusive literacy, and more.

While children play, parents will have opportunities to connect with community resources, vendors, and local businesses working toward inclusivity.

Admission is free, and donations are welcome to help support Possibilities Playground in Butterfield Crossing Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQNZ0_0iBE9RM100
The upcoming Possibilities Playground.The Town of Castle Rock

Castle Rock Restaurant Week

Oct.2- Oct. 9 in Downtown Castle Rock

Castle Rock Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday for a week of food specials not usually found on the menu at participating restaurants. Families and foodies alike are welcome to participate in the delicious features for this week only.

A list of participating restaurants is available here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnnZJ_0iBE9RM100
Roman Odintsov

