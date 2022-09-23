Castle Rock officials seek community feedback on road improvement project

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock plans to improve Fifth Street, from Gilbert Street to Founders Parkway and Ridge Road, and seeks community feedback.

The project’s plan to improve safety for the traveling public, reduce congestion, and increase pedestrian access to expand the walkability of downtown.

The project design is scheduled for completion in late 2022. Construction is estimated to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2024.

Planned Fifth Street improvements include road widening to accommodate bike lanes and additional through lanes, a roundabout at the Woodlands Boulevard intersection, a traffic signal at Valley Drive, side street access changes, sidewalk installation, and utility upgrades.

The community is invited to join town staff and the project management team for an update from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Town Hall, 100 N. Wilcox St., in downtown Castle Rock.

The open house format allows residents the option to attend any time between 4 and 6 p.m. since there’s no formal presentation.

Residents can interact with the project team, learn about the project’s design development process, and provide feedback.