Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365. P3 Advisors

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress.

In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.

But there’s been little progress on the project.

Shawn Temple, a managing partner at P3 Advisors, the parent company of Snowsports 365, said the company has been unable to find a site.

“The Snowsports 365 concept is still looking for potential sites and not moving at this point FYI,” Temple said.

Temple did not provide information about potential sites or a timeline for Snowsports 365.