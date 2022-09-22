Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growth

Traffic congestion in Lone Tree. The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree officials believe regional growth will worsen safety and congestion issues. To help mitigate expected population growth, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project will help address safety and mobility needs for Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange.

Lincoln Avenue acts as a vital regional artery in Douglas County. This stretch of Lincoln Avenue into Lone Tree has direct access to the heart of the city’s shopping, health facilities, residences, business centers, and public transportation systems.

The project's purpose is to further provide safe and reliable travel options for all who use the Lincoln Avenue corridor.

Before improving the corridor, Lone Tree and Douglas County will conduct a robust public outreach process to gather community and stakeholder input. Officials want to conduct outreach to understand existing conditions, future development, and multimodal transportation needs within the corridor.

Project timeline

Information will be collected for the next two years, and the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project timeline predicts construction will begin in the next five to seven years depending on funding.

Once construction starts, the work should take 30 months to complete. Residents and commuters won’t need to worry about traffic impacts until then.

Officials note that community input will be critical to understanding transportation problems and developing the best solutions.

Community feedback needed

The next public meeting for the project will occur from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street in Lone Tree or virtually via Zoom.

At the meeting, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue team will share initial plans for improving Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange and Havana Street intersection and will allow the public to provide input and ask questions.