4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this season

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) As leaves change and temperatures drop, DougCo residents can enjoy pumpkins and hot apple cider at fall festivals across the county.

Here are four fall fests to explore this fall in Parker, Larkspur, Castle Rock, and Lone Tree.

Parker

12-4 p.m. Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 at O’Brien Park 10795 Victorian Dr. in Parker.

The Town of Parker will usher in autumn during the second annual Parker Fall Fest , with free activities all week.

To kick off the week from 12-4 p.m. on Sept. 24, The Colorado Avalanche will be on site with their Game On program, a free and fully mobile street hockey initiative. Participants who complete a waiver are eligible to receive a free Avalanche-branded street hockey stick and ball, while supplies last.

Sam the Xfinity Scarecrow will lead games like three-legged races, sack races and a golden pumpkin scavenger hunt. Guests can also visit sponsor booths and interact with the selfie station.

For the duration of the week, Parker residents are welcome to participate in the scavenger hunt for 15 orange pumpkin signs around the community along Parker trails, at parks, downtown at town facilities, and at businesses. If guests spot Sam the Scarecrow or any of the hidden pumpkins, they can enter the prize drawing by submitting a photo on the Town’s Facebook page by 8 a.m. Oct. 3. Winners will be notified about their prize later that day.

Parker's Fall Fest mascot, Sam the Scarecrow in Downtown Parker. The Town of Parker

Larkspur

9 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at Jellystone Park, 650 Sky View Ln. in Larkspur.

Jellystone Park will host a weekend of activities free and for cost, perfect for adults and kids alike to help ring in the fall season. Whether guests are staying at the park or just dropping by for a little while, there is a full agenda of activities to enjoy like butter making, hayrides, crafts, bingo, live music, and more.

Click here to view the full schedule of activities.

Castle Rock

10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Festival Park, 300 2nd St. in Castle Rock.

The Fall Festival Featuring Creepy Crawlies Around The Rock Experience brings an appreciation for local wildlife alongside some fun fall flare.

The free festival includes over 30 seasonal vendors that feature locally made food and craft products. Families also can enjoy activity stations such as giant tic-tac-toe, guessing games, a decorated photo station for selfies, a caricature artist, henna tattoos, and candy for little trick-or-treaters.

The Douglas Land Conservancy will also join the fun with Creepy Crawlies Around The Rock. This educational, Halloween-themed animal booth will include some of Castle Rock's creepiest creatures such as snakes, spiders, toads, owls, and roaches in an educational experience about their important roles in local ecosystems.

Lone Tree

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Schweiger Ranch, 10822 S Havana St. in Lone Tree.

The Schweiger Ranch Fall Fest is a free celebration in Lone Tree. Guests are welcome to enjoy the historic ranch for a day full of fall festivities like a pumpkin patch, marshmallow roasts, and stories by the campfire.

Guests can enjoy a petting zoo, crafts, live music, food trucks, vendors, and carriage rides.