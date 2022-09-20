Repairs close Wolfensberger Road near downtown Castle Rock

The Town of Castle Rock

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Town started road repair work yesterday that will close a portion of Wolfensberger Road near Downtown Castle Rock.

The closure on Wolfensberger is between Caprice Drive and Prairie Hawk Drive and is expected to last for the next four to six weeks.

The roadwork is a part of the 2022 Pavement Maintenance Program and will temporarily change traffic patterns.

There will be intermittent lane shifts while repairs are made. Signs along the roadside will provide up-to-date information.

While a portion of Wolfensberger Road is closed, the businesses along Wolfensberger and in the Kinner Street shopping area remain open. Patrons can access the businesses by taking Park and Eighth streets as a detour.