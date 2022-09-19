5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a mental health resource fair to a week-long fall fest. 

Here are five events happening between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 to consider adding to your calendar:

A Rally of Hope for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

The Castle Rock Police Department will bring more awareness to mental health and suicide at its third annual Rally of Hope event. Participants will have access to Colorado-based mental health providers who will be available to answer questions and provide information and resources.

The event is free.

Parker Fall Fest

All day Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 in Downtown Parker 

Parker Fall Fest returns for its second year in 2022 with fall decorations and activities for the whole family around the community with a new activity every day like a meet and greet from Sam the Scarecrow on Mainstreet or a scavenger hunt around the town.

Lone Tree Craftoberfest

2- 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Prairie Sky Park, 9381 Crossington Way in Lone Tree

Lone Tree will celebrate Colorado’s love for craft breweries at this year’s Craftoberfest.

Guests 21 and over can sample beers from the South Metro’s craft breweries while enjoying bluegrass music and German cuisine.

Craftoberfest also features polka, games, and contests like a stein-hoisting competition.

Tickets are $8 for designated drivers or guests under 21 and range from $25-$35 for guests participating in the beer tastings. 

Fall craft show

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Eastridge Recreation Center, 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

This two-day craft show features handcrafted items by local artists. Items exhibited include jewelry, bath products, pottery, wooden crafts, floral arrangements, wreaths, blown glass, hand-knit scarves, shawls, and a multitude of other art and apparel. 

Admission is free and open to the public.

The Castle Rock Band at Festival Park

4- 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Downtown Castle Rock.

The Castle Rock Band will perform John Philip Sousa’s The Thunderer march, Leroy Anderson’s Blue Tango, and the Looney Tunes Overture arranged by Bill Holcombe.

All Castle Rock Band concerts are presented free and parking is available at the adjoining Town Hall lot south of the park. 

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs, blankets, and refreshments.

Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

