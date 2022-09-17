Celebrate National Public Lands Day at DougCo’s newest open space

The homestead at the Metzler Family Open Space. The Town of Castle Rock

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) In celebration of National Public lands Day, the town of Castle Rock is excited to show off their newest open space.

The Metzler Family donated their Castle Rock property to The Douglas Land Conservancy and after 6-miles of trail construction and some cleanup by the weed-clearing goats , the sweeping views are now ready for residents to enjoy.

The approximate 60-acre property was donated with the intention for it to never be developed so that it can be enjoyed by wildlife and families for generations to come.

The view of Pikes Peak and Castle Rock from the Metzler Family Open Space. The Town of Castle Rock

The town will celebrate the opening of the Metzler Family Open Space and National Public Lands Day with free specialty guided hikes and a trolley pickup.

The event runs from 8- 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 with trolley pickups at the Metzler Ranch Community Park located at 4175 Trail Boss Dr. in Castle Rock.

Participants will be shuttled in the Town Trolley from Metzler Ranch Park to the western trailhead on Montana Vista Drive. Hikes will start and end from that location.

Three guided hikes will be offered along a 2.2-mile route and attendees can register for an 8 a.m., 9 a.m., or 10 a.m. hike.