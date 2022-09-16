Ready for cooler weather? Time to prepare plants for winter weather in DougCo

A sprinkler left unwinterized during a winter storm. Castle Rock Water

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) After last week’s cold front, Castle Rock Water wants residents to prepare their plants properly for cooler weather.

To keep landscaping healthy throughout the winter, Castle Rock Water recommends aerating lawns now so that nutrients and oxygen can reach the roots. It is also recommended to add organic material to lawns, like composted soil or natural fertilizers, to help enrich it.

For shrubs and perennials, mulch should be added now to help keep the roots of the plants warm throughout the winter. Pruning should be held off until Spring in order to provide protection for other plants and wildlife.

It is also important to winterize irrigation systems to avoid broken pipes and overwatering.