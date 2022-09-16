Popular Colorado-based Mexican restaurant and brewery comes to Castle Rock

Los Dos Potrillos brewed beer and burritos. Los Dos Potrillos

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Jose Ramirez, owner of Los Dos Potrillos , is set to open the fifth and southernmost location of his popular restaurant this spring in Castle Rock.

Ramirez started out as a grocery store bag boy and restaurant server to make a living.

In 2002, he used his life savings to open the first Los Dos Potrillos location in Centennial.

Within the past 20 years, Ramirez’s restaurant concept has become massively popular, with locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker, Centennial, and soon-to-be Castle Rock.

Rendering of the Los Dos Potrillos Castle Rock location. Los Dos Potrillos

Los Dos Potrillos maintains a hole-in-the-wall experience with authentic Mexican cuisine, while also offering a Colorado-craft beer twist.

Los Dos Potrillos brews craft beer with different options at each location. The beer offerings range from a Mexican Lager to cranberry vanilla sour. Los Dos Potrillos also brews its own seltzers for those looking for a gluten-free option.

Margarita and beer flights. Los Dos Potrillos

Los Dos Potrillos plans to release more information soon on its Castle Rock location. Until the new spot opens, its food and brews are available at any of its Southern Denver and Northern Douglas County locations.