Parker town council candidates set for the November ballot

Parker Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Parker voters will consider five candidates for three town council seats in November.

The three out of the five candidates for the four-year terms are incumbents. Josh Rivero, Anne Barrington, and Cheryl Poage face challenges from Brandi Wilks and Brian Carruthers.

Six town council members serve Parker residents by making decisions about local policies, overseeing master plans, hiring the town administrators, and approving the annual budget.

The 2022 budget was $129 million, a financial plan that Parker Finance Director Mary Lou Brown raised concerns about during the July 18 council meeting. After Brown raised her concerns, finances have become and ongoing discussion for council members and a possible topic for an upcoming candidate forum.

The Chamber of Commerce is set to have a candidate forum from 6- 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the PACE Center, 220000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker.