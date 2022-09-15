Castle Rock, CO

Glendale Farm Dog Park renovations nearly complete

Natasha Lovato

Dogs enjoy the newly renovated portion of the Glendale Farm Dog Park.Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Phase One renovations are now open to the public at the Glendale Farm Dog Park, as work begins on the northern portion of the park.

The 17-acre off-leash dog park sits near a 1.6-mile trail loop that gently winds through the high prairie landscape.

Work started on March 1 to improve the dog park at The Glendale Farm Open Space. 

The park was split into two sections to allow guests and their four-legged friends to enjoy the space despite the construction. Guests praised the construction plan that kept the park open, while adding new and exciting elements.

With Phase One completed, guests now have access to a southern parking lot, more trails, dog watering stations, enhanced drainage to reduce mud, new natural plant life, and more.

Phase Two will include reconstructing the northern parking lot and Glendale Farm Trail. While the next phase is underway, the northern parking lot and the Glendale Farm Trail will close temporarily.

The county hasn’t set an anticipated completion date, but Douglas County officials hope residents can enjoy the newly completed portion while work continues.

The Glendale Farm Open Space, 12300 S. Havana St. in Castle Rock, opens one hour before sunrise and closes one hour after sunset.

Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

