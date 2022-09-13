DougCo Youth Congress applications now open

Students participate in a previous Youth Congress. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) High Schoolers can make their voices heard as a part of the Youth Congress this fall.

The Youth Congressional meeting is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Legacy Campus, 10035 S. Peoria St. in Lone Tree.

Students in grades 9-12 can share their opinions on issues such as youth criminal justice, school safety, dogs in schools, finances, trade schools, and more.

The Douglas County Youth Congress empowers teenagers to work with their peers and civic leaders through collaborative problem-solving and critical thinking.

The youth participants will work in small break-out groups of 10-15 plus three civic leaders, including community leaders, local legislators, or town council members. The groups will take a break for a provided lunch and at the end of the day, they will present their ideas and discussions to the full room.

Requirements and guidelines