5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's options include everything from town council meetings to a ballet performance.

Here are five events happening between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18 to consider adding to your calendar:

Parker Council and P3 Study Session

5-9 p.m. Sept.12 virtually or in person at the Council Chambers at Parker Town Hall, 20120 Mainstreet in Parker

This study session starts with Partnering for Parker's Progress (P3) which will go over the My Mainstreet Project followed by the regular Town Council Study Session. Town Council study sessions are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

To join virtually, click here and enter passcode: 420945

Castle Pines City Council Study Session and Regular Meeting

5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 virtually or in person at the Douglas County Library, 360 Village Square Ln. in Castle Pines

The regular meetings and study sessions of the City Council are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

To attend virtually, register here.

Animals Around the Rock: Batty About Castle Rock

6-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Millhouse, 1381 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock

The entire family is invited to learn more about bats presented by Denver Audubon. Find out what bats around Castle Rock eat, how they hunt, where they live and how they benefit the local ecosystems.

Registration is required and while the event is free to attend, donations are encouraged to benefit the hosting nonprofits.

Tunes for Trails, Perks for Parks Concert Series: Groovealicious

5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park, 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock

The Tunes for Trails, Perks for Parks free concert series opens at 5:30 p.m. with a concert by Groovealicious at 6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to pack a picnic and enjoy some time with the family before the show. Families can enjoy yard games and bounce houses as well as food and drink available for purchase.

No registration is required for this free event, although donations are encouraged to help benefit Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation to help fund the Possibilities Playground.

DanceAspen at the Lone Tree Arts Center

8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Enjoy an evening of dance with innovative choreography, athleticism, and emotional artistry by DanceAspen.