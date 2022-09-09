New pickleball courts pop up in Highlands Ranch

The six outdoor courts at the Westridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch. Highlands Ranch Community Association

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Westridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch opened six outdoor pickleball courts on Aug. 20.

Pickleball popularity spiked in the community with the indoor courts at the Northridge and Southridge recreation centers, now residents can enjoy six outdoor courts too.

Equipment is available to check out at the Westridge fitness desk, or players are welcome to bring their own.

Outdoor courts are open weekdays from 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m.-6 p.m and located at 9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Residents can make reservations can be made online for guaranteed court access. Four courts also will be open for weekday drop-in hours.

There is no fee to reserve courts.