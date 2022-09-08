Mainstreet Parker makeover gets town council OK

The land that will be developed as a part of the My Mainstreet Project. The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Mainstreet purchase and sale agreements for six land parcels were approved to help create a walkable and vibrant downtown area.

On Sept. 6, the Parker Town Council and P3 (Partnering for Parker’s Progress) Board of Directors approved the purchase and sale agreements of the My Mainstreet Project.

The My Mainstreet Project parcels are proposed to have designs that continue Parker’s pursuit of a more vibrant and walkable downtown core. This will include farmers' markets, art installations, restaurants, living spaces, shops and will connect each entity with other city amenities such as the PACE Center, Discovery Park and the Parker Library.

The next step in the process is a Development Agreement proposal for each property that will detail the specific projects for each parcel, as well as set performance deadlines for obtaining governmental approvals and commencing construction on the parcels.

The Development Agreements will be submitted for consideration by Town Council and the P3 Board on or before Nov. 7.