Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandates

Outside of the former downtown Castle Rock restaurant Siena at the Courtyard. Siena at the Courtyard

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Pandemic mandates hit local businesses hard, many were lucky to survive, but some never managed a comeback and closed permanently.

Owners announced Tuesday they permanently closed their restaurant, Siena at the Courtyard in downtown Castle Rock.

Siena at the Courtyard was known for its casual Italian and American cuisine. It served as a gathering place near the downtown courtyard water fountain, a fountain the owners replaced and hoped will l be their legacy.

The message blamed pandemic closures and health requirements for the closure.

"It's been a wonderful 16 years. We've made a lot of friends and have had many wonderful guests. We thank all of you who have shown your support. We truly enjoyed your company over the years and hope you've enjoyed ours," the owners said.