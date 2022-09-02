Parker, CO

Parker wants resident photos for 2023 calendar

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO9EE_0hfoPJgR00
Images from the 2022 Parker Calendar.The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker seeks photo submissions for the 2023 calendar using a town-wide photo contest.

Photo submissions should depict life in Parker through natural landscapes, wildlife, events, facilities, businesses, architecture, weather, or happy faces around the town. 

The winning photos will be judged by a panel and included in the 2023 calendar.

Contest rules and guidelines

  • Photos entries must be submitted through the online form
  • Photos must be captured within the 80134 or 80138 zip codes
  • Participants may enter up to five photos
  • Horizontal digital images with a 4:3 aspect ratio will be given the highest consideration for selection
  • Photos must be a minimum resolution of 300 dots per inch to be considered
  • Photos with date stamps, watermarks, or caption text will not be considered
  • Submissions must be made by individuals at least 18 years of age. Youth who would like to participate should have a parent or guardian submit entries on their behalf
  • Participants do not need to reside in a Town of Parker boundary to participate, although the photo submission must be of a Parker location
  • Entries must be submitted by the end of the day on Oct. 31

The calendars are free and will be sent by mail to all Parker residents and contest winners in December.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parker colorado# photo contest# 2023 calendar# douglas county# photography

Comments / 1

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
510 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Douglas County, CO

Douglas County Libraries partner with local breweries for prize-filled tour

(Douglas County, Colo.)The Brew Tour runs until Sept. 30 and the more local coffee and beer that participants drink, the more prizes they win. Douglas County Libraries partnered with local coffee shops and breweries such as 105 West Brewing Co., Burly Brewing Co., Crowfoot Valley Coffee, Monk and Mongoose Coffee Co., and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycations

(Douglas County, Colo.) Whether you're looking for a family-friendly getaway or a romantic weekend away, DougCo has something for everyone. With unique Air B and B rentals like treehouses, covered wagons, and mini-mansions, there's no shortage of possibilities.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo moves wildlife fencing project to east side of I-25

Wildlife fencing along I-25.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) The wildlife fencing project is underway on the east side of I-25 between Castle Rock Parkway and Ridgegate Parkway.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Slower speeds advised during Castle Pines Parkway bike lane expansion

Example of the bike lane and buffer that will be added to Castle Pines Parkway.The City of Castle Pines. (Castle Pines, Colo.) Crews will begin expanding the westbound bike lane on Castle Pines Parkway, west of Monarch Boulevard near The Ridge, on Sept. 6.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo commissioner wants to abolish PrideFest after drag queen mishap

Guests and performers at a previous Castle Rock Pride event.Castle Rock Pride. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioner George Teal wants to abolish future Castle Rock PrideFests following the drag queen performance on Aug. 27 that sparked controversy.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a town council meeting to a beer fest under the stars. Here are five events happening between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree plans to add affordable housing units

Rendering of the affordable housing plan in the RidgeGate community.Koelbel. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Last year, Lone Tree’s City Council approved building affordable housing units, and now construction is set to finish before the end of December.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo nonprofit offers transportation and other services for seniors

Aging Resources helps provide companionship for DougCo seniors.Aging Resources. (Castle Rock, Colo.)Aging Resources offers free services for seniors over 60 in the community who struggle with daily tasks like transportation, food assistance, and companionship.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree offers free transportation

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The city of Lone Tree offers a free shuttle service to anywhere within city limits to make transportation easier for commuters. The shuttle service, Link On Demand, is available to schedule rides through the app available for both Android and IOS. All users have to do is download the app, create an account, and book the ride.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Wellspring shines light on inclusivity within DougCo

A Star tries his hand at cooking at Wellspring Community.Wellspring Community. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Since 2008, Wellspring Community has sought to provide equal opportunities for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and their work is only expanding.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housing

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County will add new senior housing facilities in Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. Since 2019, Highlands Ranch town officials documented a 20% population growth in residents over age 55.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County area needs more than 50 foster parents

(Douglas County, Colo.) Kids across the county need a safe home free of abuse or neglect. Between 50 and 80 children await placement into homes throughout Arapahoe, Jefferson, and Douglas counties,

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo works to repair out-of-code dams

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County has 22 dams built in the 1960s that no longer meet code and are considered hazardous. Douglas County officials considered four dams highly hazardous and are completing work on Pine Gulch Dam, the fourth of those dams.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 online or in person at the Douglas County Library located at 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines. Residents can attend the study session and meeting in person or online with the opportunity to provide public comments. The study session begins at 5:30 p.m., and the council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend virtually.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines paving operations to cause delays starting Monday

(Castle Pines, Colo.)The Castle Pines Parkway reconstruction, which began in June, will begin paving operations on Monday, Aug. 22, and alternate routes are advised. Crews are expected to begin paving operations for the Castle Pines Parkway reconstruction project the week of Aug. 22, weather permitting.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 concerts to close out the summer in DougCo

(Douglas County, Colo.) As schools start back up and daylight hours become shorter, summer comes to a close— but not without a bang at these six summer concerts. Families are welcome to enjoy the finale of the summer season at shows across Douglas County.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Cosmetology salon school opens for high school students

A cosmetology student practices at Belissimo Blu Salon and Academy.Douglas County School District. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Juniors and seniors at Highlands Ranch High School can now take cosmetology classes at the school’s new, full-service 1,600-square-foot salon that opened just last week.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Thousands raised for families of teens in fatal drunk driving crash

A couple Dads of Castle Rock volunteers help raise money at the pancake breakfast.Dads of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Grassroots community nonprofit The Dads of Castle Rock have raised thousands of dollars to help aid families affected by the tragic drunk driving accident that left two teens dead and two hospitalized.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

6 things to do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) For one day only, the Hello Kitty bus is stopping by DougCo on its tour of the country. That's just one of the fun events in town this week. Here are six events happening between Monday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 21 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy