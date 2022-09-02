Parker wants resident photos for 2023 calendar

Images from the 2022 Parker Calendar. The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The town of Parker seeks photo submissions for the 2023 calendar using a town-wide photo contest.

Photo submissions should depict life in Parker through natural landscapes, wildlife, events, facilities, businesses, architecture, weather, or happy faces around the town.

The winning photos will be judged by a panel and included in the 2023 calendar.

Contest rules and guidelines

Photos entries must be submitted through the online form

Photos must be captured within the 80134 or 80138 zip codes

Participants may enter up to five photos

Horizontal digital images with a 4:3 aspect ratio will be given the highest consideration for selection

Photos must be a minimum resolution of 300 dots per inch to be considered

Photos with date stamps, watermarks, or caption text will not be considered

Submissions must be made by individuals at least 18 years of age. Youth who would like to participate should have a parent or guardian submit entries on their behalf

Participants do not need to reside in a Town of Parker boundary to participate, although the photo submission must be of a Parker location

Entries must be submitted by the end of the day on Oct. 31

The calendars are free and will be sent by mail to all Parker residents and contest winners in December.