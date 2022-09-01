Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycations

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Whether you're looking for a family-friendly getaway or a romantic weekend away, DougCo has something for everyone. With unique Air B and B rentals like treehouses, covered wagons, and mini-mansions, there's no shortage of possibilities.

Check out these eight properties in Larkspur, Palmer Lake, Franktown, and Castle Rock perfect for your next staycation.

Larkspur treehouse number 1

This four-bed, one-bathroom treehouse stay in Larkspur costs about $300 a night and can house up to six guests. It has a television, sink, microwave, indoor fireplace, and a view of the mountains.

Larkspur treehouse number 2

Nestled between a farm and the mountains, this treehouse stay can hold up to five guests. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and costs a little over $300 a night. This treehouse stay comes with a treetop patio perfect for stargazing as well as a television, indoor fireplace, and a kitchen.

Larkspur treehouse number 3

This stay among the trees holds up to five guests with its three-bed and one-bathroom layout. Nightly rates run over $400 and include a treetop patio, outdoor fire pit, indoor fireplace, kitchen, television, and more.

Palmer Lake covered wagon

This glamping experience in a covered wagon offers a more elevated experience than the pioneers experienced. The wagon costs a little over $100 a night and includes central air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and mountain views.

Castle Rock restored barn

This farmhouse-chic stay in Castle Rock is perfect for short- or long-term stays. It costs around $130 a night and includes a private yard, air conditioning, a full kitchen with a gas stove, laundry access, and more.

Serene stay in Franktown

Buried in the trees alongside its own pond and fire pit, this vacation stay offers guaranteed quiet where the only sounds are water flowing, and wild turkeys gobbling. This home can hold up to six guests with five bedrooms and one bathroom. It costs about $200 a night and includes a full kitchen, spiral staircase, a clawfoot tub, and more.

Artsy stay in Castle Rock

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from downtown Castle Rock, this artsy stay is chock full of games and entertainment for family and friends. The home has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms and can hold up to 15 guests for under $300 a night.

Mini mansion in Larkspur