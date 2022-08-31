DougCo moves wildlife fencing project to east side of I-25

Wildlife fencing along I-25. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) The wildlife fencing project is underway on the east side of I-25 between Castle Rock Parkway and Ridgegate Parkway.

After the project initially began in April on the west side of I-25, the project switched to the northbound side of the highway to finish the project.

Now through the coming weeks, crews will continue to install fencing, game ramps and concrete panels.

The project is projected to finish by the end of October.

The need for wildlife fencing

Infrastructure to mitigate wildlife crossings on the interstate is an important addition and should significantly reduce the number of animal-related crashes DougCo and Colorado Department of Transportation officials predict.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends drivers stay alert and slow down, particularly at dawn and dusk when wildlife is more active.

Traffic impacts

Nightly lane closures and traffic impacts are expected from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

During nighttime hours, motorists can expect double and triple lane closures on north and southbound I-25 for concrete panel replacements. There will be at least one through lane open at all times.