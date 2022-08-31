Slower speeds advised during Castle Pines Parkway bike lane expansion

Example of the bike lane and buffer that will be added to Castle Pines Parkway. The City of Castle Pines

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Crews will begin expanding the westbound bike lane on Castle Pines Parkway, west of Monarch Boulevard near The Ridge, on Sept. 6.

During construction, officials will post slower speeds, and temporarily close existing bike lanes.

The expansion will include a larger bicycle lane with a buffer zone.

The project will keep two traffic lanes between Monarch Boulevard and Timber Trail Elementary School, however, there will be a switch to a single traffic lane west of the school with a larger bicycle lane. The goal is to improve safety for cyclists using Castle Pine’s bicycle lanes.

The city expects the expansion project to be completed by Sept. 9 or earlier.