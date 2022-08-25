Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housing

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County will add new senior housing facilities in Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree.

Since 2019, Highlands Ranch town officials documented a 20% population growth in residents over age 55.

Lone Tree has a similar need for an increase in senior housing to help provide assistance to the aging community as the northern Douglas County population continues to age.

The Highlands Ranch Senior Center

Plans for the Highlands Ranch Senior Center include a space for classes, fitness, current active adult programming, and a satellite office for Douglas County Human Services.

Some of the planned resources for the senior center include providing Medicaid assistance, SNAP and food assistance, adult financial programs, and an accessible place to pick up an EBT card.

Programs will depend on community feedback. Initial polling in Highlands Ranch determined demand for a variety of activities, such as classes on new skills, crafts, potlucks, indoor and outdoor games, and regularly hosted events.

Highlands Ranch will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its senior center project to commence construction on the 22,000-square-foot facility.

The ceremony will start at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Mountainview Christian Church, 40 E Highlands Ranch Parkway. It will include a presentation about the project, refreshments, giveaways, and photo keepsakes.

Rendering of the Highlands Ranch senior center. Highlands Ranch Metro District

The Reserve at Lone Tree

Construction for a 206-unit senior living facility that reaches up to nine stories is expected to begin in October.

The Reserve at Lone Tree will sit south of RidgeGate Parkway at the southeast intersection of South Havana Street and High Note Avenue as a part of the RidgeGate East development, which includes more than 400 acres. The senior living facility is expected to take up about 4.5 acres of the development.

The southern portion of the facility will be five stories high and contain a combination of assisted living units and memory care units that are intended to provide long-term care for people with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of progressive-degenerative dementia.

The development will also include a plaza, pickleball court, greenery, splash pad, outdoor eating spaces, and recreational areas.

A grand opening ceremony has not been set.