Wellspring shines light on inclusivity within DougCo

A Star tries his hand at cooking at Wellspring Community. Wellspring Community

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Since 2008, Wellspring Community has sought to provide equal opportunities for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and their work is only expanding.

Since 2008, Wellspring has seen an increase in their services needed and have since then established their own bakery, coffee shop, co-operative, and are currently in the process of adding inclusive housing.

Since K-12 schools provide many of the services for those with I/DD, by the time they reach the age of 18 or sometimes 21, many of those adults rely on their families as caretakers. Wellspring began with the intent to help adults with I/DD integrate into the community in a meaningful and dignified way.

“We don't want to be a glorified babysitter, we want to provide the support to let them unlock their own potential and provide those opportunities for them,” Peter Barber, the development director for Wellspring Community, said.

Wellspring services

Barber explained that Wellspring refers to their residents as Stars to help further their mission of feeling less institutionalized and more community driven.

Stars have the opportunity to pick their classes for each trimester which include subjects and activities like zoology, photography, performing arts, cosmetology, knitting, fitness, painting, baking, and more.

Wellspring works as a nonprofit that runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and includes transportation to and from the programs.

There are about 60 Stars on a daily basis at the facility in ages ranging from 18 to 65 and about 40 full time staff and 25 part time staff alongside a handful of volunteers who help teach classes, work in the bakery, help with transportation, and more.

The Wellspring staff also work alongside the Stars where they are given the opportunity to earn their own paychecks. The employment opportunities for the stars are at the bakery creating baked goods, at the co-op creating artwork for sale, and at the Castle Rock Collective coffee shop as baristas.

Supporting Wellspring’s efforts

Wellspring will host a fundraising gala this fall called, An Evening of Inspiration at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Cielo located at 485 W. Happy Canyon Road in Castle Rock.

Guests are welcome to show up in their finest Hollywood glam attire to match this year’s theme as they enjoy libations, a live auction, and performances by the Stars.