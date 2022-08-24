Douglas County area needs more than 50 foster parents

Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Kids across the county need a safe home free of abuse or neglect.

Between 50 and 80 children await placement into homes throughout Arapahoe, Jefferson, and Douglas counties,

Collaborative Foster Care works between all three counties to help place children in safe, temporary environments.

Collaborative Foster Care’s ultimate goal is to place kids into homes until they can return home, are adopted, or can live independently.

Foster parents are needed to meet every child’s unique needs regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, language, documentation status, sexual orientation, gender expression, or disability.

For residents interested in becoming foster parents, Collaborative Foster Care offers multiple upcoming virtual informational meetings.

Upcoming meetings are:

9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10

6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19