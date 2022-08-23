DougCo works to repair out-of-code dams

The 2006 West Creek Flood. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County has 22 dams built in the 1960s that no longer meet code and are considered hazardous.

Douglas County officials considered four dams highly hazardous and are completing work on Pine Gulch Dam, the fourth of those dams.

Zak Humbles, special projects engineer, said

“The remaining dams will be operated and maintained or retired to ensure public safety, minimal environmental impacts, and abide by regulatory requirements.”

Humbles explained that updating the Pine Gulch Dam includes changing the shape change of the pool for flood water storage.

A new, lower emergency spillway will also be constructed to ensure flood water doesn’t get too deep against the old dam and will be moved closer to the channel's centerline.

There should be little to no impact on the public with very minimal, if any, material movement over the road. Construction will be completed by January 2023.