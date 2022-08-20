Castle Pines paving operations to cause delays starting Monday

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Pines, Colo.) The Castle Pines Parkway reconstruction , which began in June, will begin paving operations on Monday, Aug. 22 , and alternate routes are advised.

Crews are expected to begin paving operations for the Castle Pines Parkway reconstruction project the week of Aug. 22, weather permitting.

The reconstruction will take up over a half-mile segment of Castle Pines Parkway providing improvements to the Lagae Road intersection and widening the parkway from Village Square Drive to Yorkshire Drive.

The paving is expected to wrap up this week, and the entire project is expected to be finalized by November.