6 concerts to close out the summer in DougCo

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3287kq_0hLCjJlD00
Highlands Ranch Community Association

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) As schools start back up and daylight hours become shorter, summer comes to a close— but not without a bang at these six summer concerts. Families are welcome to enjoy the finale of the summer season at shows across Douglas County.

Thursday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 15

Tunes for Trails will kick off for its final performances of the season at 5:30 p.m. at Philip S. Miller Park located at 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock. The concert itself runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. 

Open seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are welcome to join in on the fun early for yard games, bouncy houses, food, and libations. 

The concert is free, but donations are encouraged to benefit The Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uU06O_0hLCjJlD00
The Town of Castle Rock

Friday, Aug. 19

Zach Winters will provide an evening of song and story for guests in Castle Rock. The concert opens with the Lonely Choir at 7 p.m. followed by Winters until 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $10, and the event location will be disclosed upon purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDHiy_0hLCjJlD00
Zach Winters

Saturday, Aug. 20

Concert Under the Lights is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Festival Park located at 300 Second St. in Castle Rock.

Treat yourself to a night of dancing, singing, and enjoying music under the lights in Downtown Castle Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DnA9_0hLCjJlD00
Downtown Castle Rock

Friday, Aug. 26

Families are invited to a free concert in the park featuring the band Lookin Back. The concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Larkspur Community Park at 8850 Spruce Mountain Rd. in Larkspur.

Lookin Back performs a high-energy show featuring 70’s, 80’s, and Top-40 hits.

Complimentary food will be provided by Community Banks of Colorado.

Saturday, Aug. 27

The finale of Castle Rock’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will be an all-out rock performance by Kashmir, the Live Led Zeppelin Show, with The Denver Pops Orchestra.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at The Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park located at 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock.

Tickets are available for purchase now and range from $39 to $89.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnCuU_0hLCjJlD00
The Town of Castle Rock

# summer concerts# douglas county# things to do this week# things to do this weekend# castle rock concerts

