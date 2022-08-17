Cosmetology salon school opens for high school students

A cosmetology student practices at Belissimo Blu Salon and Academy. Douglas County School District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Juniors and seniors at Highlands Ranch High School can now take cosmetology classes at the school’s new, full-service 1,600-square-foot salon that opened just last week.

Bellisimo Blu Salon and Academy is where students can learn to be an esthetician, nail tech or how to run a salon while earning college credits or clinical hours.

"Cosmetology is just always going to be there because it's like food; you always need it, ," said cosmetology teacher Mark Mitchell in a promotional video on the school district's YouTube channel .

The facility was paid for by a 2018 voter-approved bond.