Thousands raised for families of teens in fatal drunk driving crash

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Grassroots community nonprofit The Dads of Castle Rock have raised thousands of dollars to help aid families affected by the tragic drunk driving accident that left two teens dead and two hospitalized.

Nearly $22,000 was raised at a pancake breakfast on Sunday alone to help defray funeral costs as well as medical bills for the teens who survived the head-on collision by a suspected drunk driver around midnight on Aug. 6.

“It truly does take a village,” Dads of Castle Rock posted on their Facebook page, “and we are so proud to be a part of this village.”

The driver of the other vehicle, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and DUI.

Colton Bellamy, 17, and Audrey Todd, 17, were killed in the crash. Both were killed just days before starting their senior year at Castle View High School.

“I've lost my baby girl, my beautiful, intelligent daughter and my best friend,” Audrey’s mom, Kim, posted on the family’s GoFundMe .

Maddy Tobler, who was Colton’s girlfriend, and Owen Clarke remain in the hospital.

The Dads of Castle Rock have raised more than $75,000 across all their efforts.